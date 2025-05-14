MS sports gaming in a Legislative standoff Published 1:50 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Sid Salter

Columnist

Among other bones of contention between the Mississippi House and Senate during the

2025 regular session was the issue of mobile online sports betting.

As it did in 2024, the issue died an ignominious death in a conference committee that

could not reach consensus on a Senate-approved bill prohibiting so-called

“sweepstakes” gaming that had mobile online sports gaming tacked on as a Hail Mary

to move the stalled issue.

In Mississippi, sports betting on casino premises has been legal since 2018. But off-site

online sports betting from computers and smart devices remains illegal in Mississippi.

House and Senate conferees, like the members in the respective chambers they

represent, could again not get on the same page on the issue.

The influence of the existing traditional casinos is clear, as the fear of competition from

online gaming is palpable.

The combination of increasing competition for gaming revenues across state lines as

neighboring states expand their gaming offerings and infighting over adopting

technologies that gaming consumers want may make the contraction of Mississippi’s

gaming revenues a trend.

In the regular session, the Senate passed State Sen. Joey Fillingane’s Senate Bill 2510,

which sought to amend the state’s gaming code to ban “any online, interactive or

computerized versions of games” and thus became the nation’s first legislative chamber

to pass legislation outlawing so-called “sweepstakes” casinos.

“Sweepstakes” casinos mimic online casinos but offer players faux “coins” to play that

can be purchased for cash.

The nation’s commercial gaming industry achieved record-breaking revenue for the third

consecutive year in 2023, with 10.3% year-over-year growth, but revenue in Mississippi

was down 3.5% or $91.28 million according to the American Gaming Association’s

State of the States 2024 report.

The AGA report documented Mississippi’s 29 casinos (including those of the Mississippi

Band of Choctaw Indians in Philadelphia and Bok Homa) that the report says generate

$6.54 billion in economic impact, 41,950 total jobs, $867.7 million in tax impact and

tribal revenue share on gross gaming revenues of $2.48 billion.

Nationally, the growth of traditional gaming revenues has flattened, while real growth

has occurred in internet gaming (up 26%) and sports betting (up 22%).

According to the gaming industry publication Legal Sports Report: “Mississippi sports

betting is legal and live at casinos in the state. The state has many retail sportsbooks in

operation, but just three sportsbook apps. Online sports betting in Mississippi is limited

to users located on a licensed casino’s premises.

You can download a sportsbook app from anywhere in the state, but you must be at a

casino to place any wagers. Several Mississippi casinos have deals with sports books

like FanDuel, BetMGM and Caesars. However, only BetMGM, Caesars, and Pearl River

Resort have launched sports betting apps in the state.

Mississippi’s overall gaming revenue has declined each fiscal year since FY22 and is

tracking to decline again this year.

Sid Salter is a syndicated columnist. Contact him at sidsalter@sidsalter.com.