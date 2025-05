Grief support group meeting Published 1:33 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Staff Report

The Grieving Parents of Panola County, a group created to provide a support system for those

struggling with the loss of a loved one, will meet Saturday, May 17, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at

the Batesville Public Library.

Sponsors for the meeting will be Dr. Sharon Armstead-Williams, and Adreanne Pugh, licensed

professional counselor.

All are invited to attend.