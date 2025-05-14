Enid Youth Fish Rodeo Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Mississippi Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks will host its annual Youth Fishing Rodeo at

the Bob Tyler Fish Hatchery in Enid on Saturday, May 17.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the free event is open to children ages 15 and younger.

Young anglers should bring their own fishing equipment and bait along with a container to take

their catch home. Water will be provided and prizes will be awarded.

The event is a great opportunity for young anglers to catch their first fish or to practice their

fishing techniques.