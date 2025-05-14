B’ville student earns Naval Academy spot Published 12:12 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Andrew Wright has received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy. He was nominated by United States Congressman Bennie G. Thompson and U.S. Senator Cindy-Hyde-Smith.

A native of Batesville, Wright is the son of Charles and Natalie Wright and the grandson of Hal and Carolyn Ferrell and Carolyn Alexander.

Wright will graduate from Magnolia Heights School on Thursday. At the college preparatory school, he excelled both academically and in athletics, particularly in golf, football and track.

Email newsletter signup

He has an impressive ACT score of 29, and is a dedicated member of the National Honor Society.

His extracurricular accomplishments include serving as vice president of the Student Council, a High School Student Ambassador, a Boys’ State Delegate, and participation in numerous other activities.

Wright is deeply engaged in both school and community initiatives, volunteering with St. Jude’s Hospital, the MS Food Network, HOPE Ministries, Operation Christmas Child, and many others.

As captain of the MHS Chiefs’ golf team and president of the Interact Club, he has consistently demonstrated leadership and a commitment to service.

“Andrew aims to contribute to the nation’s freedom through his journey at the Naval Academy. He is determined to make a positive impact on his community, state, and country,” said Congressman Thompson.

“It is a privilege to nominate outstanding young Mississippians to our nation’s U.S. Service Academies, and I take that responsibility seriously. I am very pleased that Andrew has accepted an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. His strong academic record, commitment to community service, and entrepreneurial spirit made him an outstanding candidate. These qualities reflect his dedication and determination – traits that should serve him well as a member of our armed forces. I wish Andrew every success in his future endeavors,” said Sen. Hyde-Smith.

Two other high school seniors from Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District received appointments this academic year.

Zyquavius Burrell, a Terry High School student from Byram, accepted an appointment to the United States Military Academy (West Point), Class of 2029.

Noah Maddox received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy, Class of 2029. He is a senior at Pillow Academy and lives in Greenwood.