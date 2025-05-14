Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 1:16 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

May 5

North St., 54 year old male has fallen, head lacerations.

Hemlock, 84 year old female has fallen with injuries.

House-Carlson Dr., WalMart, male subject slumped over and not breathing in vehicle.

Fisher St., female subject with altered mental status.

Eureka St., 43 year old male with rapid heart rate.

May 6

Hwy. 6E, westbound lane near furniture store, male subject is bleeding.

Hwy. 6 & Lakewood Dr., vehicle accident, no injuries, roadway is blocked.

House-Carlson Dr., WalMart, 76 year old female has fallen.

Hwy. 6 & Keating Dr., vehicle accident, no injuries, roadway is blocked.

Eureka Rd., near bus shop, vehicle accident with entrapment.

Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, fire alarm.

Country Club Rd., caller advises a smell of gas.

Eureka St., 43 year old male with a rapid heart rate.

Holly Cove, caller advises a tree has fallen on house.

May 7

Shadow Lane, 82 year old female has fallen, needs lift assist, Lifeguard has been toned.

MLK Dr., 13 year old female has abdominal pain.

Gordon Dr., general fire alarm.

Calvary St., 5 year old has gash on head, Lifeguard has been toned, BPD is on the scene.

Gay St., 94 year old female, lift assist only.

Hwy. 35, 85 year old female with altered mental status.

May 8

Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, 22 year old male having a seizure.

May 9

Garrett Dr., 57 year old male with altered mental status.

Jackson St., 19 year old male with pain.

Gordon Dr., 39 year old male having a seizure.

Power Dr., Holiday Inn, 79 year old male has shortness of breath.

Covenant Crossing, Raceway station, gas spill on pump 2.

Hwy. 51S, Discount Beer, fire alarm.

Tubbs Rd., 10 year old female having a seizure.

May 10

Johnson St., possible gas leak.

Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, subject is feeling light headed.

May 12

Court St., deceased person.

Hwy. 51S, electrical smoke smell, caller says.

I-55 northbound, near mile marker 246, gas truck has wrecked in the median.

Shamrock Dr., structure fire in attic.

Country Club Rd., residential fire alarm.

I-55, exit 243, multiple vehicle accident, unsure of injuries.

Hwy. 35N, Thermos Inc., fire alarm.

Medical Center Dr., Zaxby’s, 18 year old male has fainted.