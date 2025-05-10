Published 9:49 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

Phillip B. Beard, 46, passed away Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at his home in Pope.

Services for Phillip will be 11 a.m. on Monday, May 12, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope. The family will be receiving friends prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.

Phillip was deeply devoted to his family, leaving behind his beloved wife, Laura Moss Beard of Pope, and their three children, Brandi Beard, Phillip Brian Beard, Jr. (wife Dez), and William “Billy” Beard, all of Pope. His nurturing spirit extended to his role as a grandfather to his step-grandson, Ryan Powers. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Daugherty and Jimmy Daugherty.

He is survived by his parents, Robert Lee and Bertie Mask Beard of Batesville, who cherished him deeply throughout his life. He also leaves behind his sister, Robbie Beard Cook (Mike) of Batesville, and his brother, Scott Beard (Wendy) of Pope, who will miss his companionship and support.

Phillip had a vibrant personality and was known for his love of riding around, hunting, and working on old cars. He was also a collector of many things, which showcased his passion for life and the stories that each of his possessions held. Those who knew him were well aware of his humorous nature and the warmth he brought to every gathering.