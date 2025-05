Published 9:46 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

Bobby Joe Sanders, 91, passed away Friday, May 9, 2025, at his home in Batesville.

The family will celebrate his life at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Following the service, Joe will be laid to rest in Center Hill Cemetery in Batesville.