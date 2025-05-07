Property Transfers Published 9:25 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between April 28 – May 2, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Sheila Crutcher to Jessica Rikard, Lot 37, Saree Subdivision.

Bobby L. Sanford to Christopher Sanford, A 1.00-acre parcel located in the Northeast Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter of Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Qubilah A. Wright-Quarles to Alexandria E. Martinez, Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township

9 South, Range 7 West.

Sunrise 1031, LLC to Sunrise Hills, LLC, 3.65 acres, more or less, being a part of the North Half

of the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Sandra E. Deane to Suzanne Snell, Northeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 7 South, Range

5 West.

Joe Burgess to Latoya Wright, 2.52 acres, part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 12,

Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Beverly Copeland Berryhill to WT Properties, LLC, A fractional part of Section 23, Township 8,

Range 6 West.

Dennis Sagez and Dale Sagez to Farmland Reserve, Inc., Northeast Quarter; North Half of the

Southeast Quarter; Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; and the East Half of the

Northeast Quarter, all in Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 9 West, and the Northeast

Quarter; West Half of the Southeast Quarter; Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; and

the South Half of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, all in Section 10, Township 9

South, Range 9 West.

Daniel T. Edgeworth and Kathy L. Edgeworth to John Stephenson, Jr. and Khristy Stephenson,

2.416 acres, more or less, in the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Road, Section 30,

Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

John T. Johnson and Jazmynn Johnson to Michael Richardson and Elizabeth Gleaton, A

fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Tilford Morgan and Michael Morgan to Charles E. Roach and Elizabeth L. Roach, A fractional

part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Thomas L. McCloud to Brian D. Neyman and Angelia D. Neyman, A fractional part of Lot 20,

Westmoreland Heights Subdivision; part of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Will Reynolds, A fractional part of the South

Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

CBH Development, LLC to David Kimmons, A 1.50-acre tractor land located in the Northwest

Quarter of Section 35, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Brian D. Neyman and Angelia D. Neyman to Kaleb Jared Strickland, Lot 77, Section B, Sardis

View Subdivision, in Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Feng Chen and Huiyan Wu to AJW Properties, LLC, Lot 90, Section D, Keating Grove

Subdivision.

Arthur Pegues to Shaneka Lee, Lots 35-37, Sardis Lake Estates, Section L.

Joel R. Williams and Megan C. Williams to Zachary McClain and Mackenzie Johnson, A

fractional part of the West Half of Section 2, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

First Judicial District

Email newsletter signup

James Cobb Andrews to Central Property Exchange, LLC, A parcel of land located in the

Northwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Mark Burton to Mark Burton and Lindsey Nicole Hughes, Lot 3, Phase III, Lakewood Village

Subdivision, Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.