Published 9:14 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Elaine Johnson Cummings, 69, passed away Sunday, May 4, 2025, at the North MS Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

A celebration of Elaine’s life will be held at a later date.

She was born on April 27, 1956, in Clarksdale to the late Harry Russell Johnson and Sadie Pearl Steed.

Elaine’s heart was intertwined with the joy of cooking; she often gathered family and friends around her table, sharing not just meals, but moments full of laughter and love.

Beyond the kitchen, Elaine loved working in her yard. Whether planting, weeding, or simply sitting among her flowers, Elaine found peace and happiness in the growth of her garden.

The family she leaves behind includes her 3 children, Christie Booth of Charleston, Bobbie Tims of Oxford, and Jerry Smith of Strayhorn; her sisters, Betty McGee of Coldwater, Mary Avant of Lambert, LaWanda Johnson of Colorado, and Nelda Isham of Texas; and 5 grandchildren.

Elaine will be remembered as beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.