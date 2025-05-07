Another arrest in shooting death of 13-year-old Published 8:57 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

A fifth person has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in the April 13 shooting death of 13-year-old Cazarius Gardner at the corner of Everette and Claude Streets.

Deputy Chief of Police Barry Thompson said investigators have worked the case continuously since the fatal shots were fired near midnight. “We have all the primaries in custody and the public is not in any danger related to this case,” he said.

Arrested last week was Shavarian Lebrevzo Davis, 18, of Sardis.

Other suspects taken into custody last month were El-Tavien Andrews (16), Jabari Byrd (17), Kaderius Frost (20), and Zyion Hughes (15).

“This was not a random incident,” Thompson said at the time. “When a group of people set out to harm a person, in this case a 13-year-old, we will work until every one involved is arrested and given charges.”