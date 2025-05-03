Published 9:52 am Saturday, May 3, 2025

Billy Sims Downs, 92, died Thursday, May 1, 2025, at his home in Batesville.

The funeral will be Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Batesville with the Rev. Tommy Snyder officiating. Visitation was held Friday, May 2, 2025, at the church, and will be held again today beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service in Magnolia Cemetery.

Billy was born on December 9, 1932, to the late Jessie Della Beckham and William Arthur Downs. A lifelong resident of the Eureka community of Batesville, he learned the old dirt roads and knew every neighbor’s name by heart by the time he was fifteen years old. He earned this knowledge on his daily travels with his dad, riding along for his weekly rounds delivering ice around town. These formative years left Billy with a lasting love and appreciation for his community, devoting his life to the betterment of the town. When he graduated from high school in 1951, he attended Mississippi State University, before serving his country in the United States Army as a drill sergeant at the Quarter Master School at Fort Lee, Virginia.

After his time in the military, Billy furthered his education at the University of Mississippi, before returning home to Batesville, where he began working at Shackeroff’s Store. When the store owner retired, Billy took the opportunity to open his own shop, Sims Clothing Store, that would become a pillar of the Batesville Square for 46 years.

As a charter member of the Exchange Club of Batesville, Billy celebrated over 40 years of service to the organization. He was a member First Baptist Church of Batesville, where he faithfully attended alongside his wife and children. Billy enjoyed days spent tending to his flower and vegetable gardens and admiring the birds that would visit his beautifully maintained yard. He was actively involved with the City Planning Commission for 10 years, pairing his passion for growth with his respect for history and tradition.

Billy leaves behind a legacy of service to his community, integrity in business, and leaving every place better than he found it. He cherished his wife of 40 years, Cheri, and their beloved children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his sisters, Nina Wrenn and Martha Brewer; brother, William Marvin Downs; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Stephens.

Billy is survived by his wife, Cheri Downs of Batesville, Mississippi; daughters, Cindy Stephens and Jessica Tubbs and her husband, Joseph, both of Batesville, Mississippi; son, Bill Boatner and his wife, Connie, of Senatobia, Mississippi; sisters, Della Quay Whitten of Tupelo, Mississippi and Ruby Nardozzi of Batesville, Mississippi; six grandchildren, Ginger Stephens, Kylie Stephens, John Boatner, Jack Boatner, Brock Boatner, and Charlee Kate Tubbs; and one great-grandchild, Charlotte Jane Boatner.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Billy’s memory may be made to Exchange Club of Batesville, 105 Van Voris, Batesville, Mississippi 38606, or to the Tubb Spay and Neuter Project, Post Office Box 1674, Oxford, Mississippi 38655, or online at https://tubbproject.com/donate .