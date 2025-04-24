Batesville WalMart on list of planned store remodels Published 9:11 am Thursday, April 24, 2025

1 of 6

Walmart this week unveiled details of 16 planned store remodels this year in Mississippi and new investments focused on enhancing the associate experience and community engagement. The company’s press release said the remodels – which include the Batesville store – are among initiatives that underscore Walmart’s goal of being Mississippi’s favorite place to shop.

“Our stores often serve as the heartbeat of the communities we operate in, and these remodels are a testament to our dedication to enhancing that role,” said Nick Berkeley, Walmart Senior Vice President for the Southeast Business Unit. “By investing in our stores and associates, we are not only improving the shopping experience but also reinforcing our commitment to being a vital part of the community’s fabric, helping to build a brighter future for all.”

This year, Walmart has set an ambitious goal to remodel more than 650 stores across the U.S., including 16 stores in Mississippi. Prior to 2025, Walmart invested $284 million to upgrade stores throughout Mississippi in the past five years.

Email newsletter signup

The in-store shopping experience with updates throughout the store, include:

New Look: Big, bold signage. Exciting new displays to better showcase merchandise.

More Selection: Expanded departments. New items. More of what customers are looking for.

Expanding Online Pickup & Delivery: To fulfill the growing number of online customer orders.

Rethinking the Pharmacy: Wider aisles. New private screening room. Privacy checkout areas.

With 86 retail units and four supply chain facilities, Walmart employs over 25,000 associates in Mississippi and this month was named as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and LinkedIn’s Top Companies for 2025. Whether coming for a job or staying for a career, associates have opportunities to build skills, gain experience, grow their earnings and use industry-leading benefits to help them flourish in both their personal and professional lives. Walmart is proud to announce the following:

13,672 hourly, frontline associates in Mississippi received a bonus in March. Walmart paid out hundreds of millions of dollars in bonuses to eligible hourly associates nationwide.

1,429 associates in Mississippi were promoted to jobs with more responsibility and higher pay last year.

2,574 part-time associates in Mississippi promoted to full-time positions last year.

Approximately 75% of Walmart frontline managers started as hourly associates.

All Walmart associates have access to company-paid skills certificates and college degrees through Live Better U, paid time off, medical plans, 20 no-cost therapy sessions, 401k and associate stock purchase plans, both with a company match, associate discounts, a free Walmart+ membership and more.

Being part of the community means making investments that support and enrich the entire community. The company plays an active role in lifting up communities and helping those in need through local giving, company-paid associate volunteering, emergency relief efforts when disaster strikes and supporting local manufacturing. Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and Sam’s Club invested in Mississippi in the following ways: