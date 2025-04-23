From farmer’s gate to your plate: Symposium focuses on food industry Published 2:57 pm Wednesday, April 23, 2025

From the farmer’s gate to your plate—that’s the short version of what food science is. The longer version? That’s what researchers, industry leaders and policymakers gathered April 22 to discuss at Mississippi State’s “Food Science and Industry in Mississippi—Adding Value and Feeding the World” symposium.

The event provided a chance for collaboration in food science and agriculture. With the state’s abundant resources—like poultry, catfish, and sweet potatoes—participants explored creating value-added products to attract new businesses and drive economic growth.

“Mississippi is an agricultural leader, but there’s so much untapped potential in our food industry,” said Wes Schilling, director of MSU’s Food Science Innovation Hub. “This symposium is about connecting the dots—using research, innovation and education to grow the industry and build a stronger future for the state.”

Email newsletter signup

Keynote speaker Mindy Brashears, former Under Secretary for Food Safety at the USDA (2019-2021), brought her expertise to the table, reflecting on lessons learned during national supply chain disruptions.

“During my time at USDA, it became apparent that food security is national security,” said Brashears. “Our supply chains were disrupted, and we faced shortages of products on grocery store shelves. Five years later, we have forgotten how fragile the supply chain can be and how we need to continue to invest in this supply chain to ensure that we keep our country fed.”

Brashears said she hoped the symposium brought attention to how scientific innovations and research from academic institutions have directly impacted the value of agricultural commodities.

“This is where science meets the real world—ensuring innovations in the lab translate into safer, better food for consumers,” she said.

“Food science is about connecting the farm to the table, making sure products are safe, sustainable and of the highest quality,” said Schilling. “It’s also about preparing our students to lead the charge—whether they’re creating new products, solving supply chain challenges, or building businesses.”

Schilling discussed how MSU’s Food Science Innovation Hub is integrating food science into diverse academic disciplines such as poultry science, horticulture and chemical engineering.

“Nobody knows what food science is until they become a food scientist,” said Schilling. “It’s crucial for safety, preservation and sustainability, and this symposium helps bring attention to its importance.”

The event also showcased 57 research abstracts, highlighting innovations in food safety, sustainability and product development.

Kala Morris, an MSU graduate student in biochemistry, nutrition, and health promotion, presented her research on “The inactivation of Salmonella in all-purpose and almond flour brownies cooked via air fryer technology.”

“Air fryers have become very popular, but they’re still relatively new, and there’s not a lot of research out there about whether they’re safe for baking,” said Morris. “Someone, somewhere, once tested cookies in a traditional oven to see if they killed bacteria like salmonella, but no one had done that for brownies in an air fryer.”

In a controlled environment, Morris infused brownie batter with salmonella and tested how effectively the air fryer eliminated the bacteria at various cooking intervals.

“We found that the air fryers killed the salmonella when the brownies were fully cooked, and they also tasted great,” said Morris.