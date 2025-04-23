Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Dudley Beall, 82, passed away Friday morning, April 18, 2025 at his home in Batesville.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 29, at Magnolia Cemetery. Following the graveside service, the family invites everyone for a gathering at the Batesville Presbyterian Church Pavilion from 11 a.m. to noon.

Dudley was born on August 15, 1942 to the late Charles Clyde Beall, Sr. and Jennie Dale Buford Beall in Oxford.

Throughout his lifetime, Dudley was known as a hardworking and enterprising individual, owning several businesses that he poured his heart and soul into. Most notably, he owned and operated Dudley Beall Imports for many years in Batesville, where he thrived in the world of automobile sales.

Dudley had a true passion for cars, particularly foreign models, which he often spoke about with great enthusiasm. His love for automobiles was not merely a business endeavor but a lifelong hobby that he shared with friends and family.

Before his illness, he attended Batesville Presbyterian Church.

The family he leaves behind includes his wife, Harriet B. Beall of Batesville; son, David McKee (Cathryn) of Batesville; his sister, Jennifer Wright of Pascagoula; two grandchildren, Bailey Carlisle McKee and Mary Patton McKee.

Along with his parents, he is reunited with his two children, Dudley Carlisle Beall and Jennifer Christine Beall Cobb; and one brother, Charles C. Beall, Jr.