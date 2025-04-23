Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Billie Carole Bishop Davidson, 88, passed away Friday, April 18, 2025 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, surrounded by her family.

A funeral service was held on Monday, April 21, at the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Mitchell #8 Cemetery in Cooter, Missouri, Pemiscot County.

Carole was born on December 8, 1936 in Cooter, Missouri to the late James Vernon Bishop and Verna McKay Bishop of Missouri. Carole was a longtime member of the Sardis, Mississippi community. She left behind a legacy as a sweet spirited, dedicated and passionate Registered Nurse, BSN, for 43 years.

Carole was employed by Panola County Health Department, North Panola Hospital, Director of Nursing at Sardis Community Nursing Home, and Methodist South Hospital. She was also an active member of First Baptist Church, Sardis, that will always hold a special place in her heart. Carole’s kind personality was marked by her loving and genuine nature, which endeared all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Beyond her successful career, she found joy in various hobbies that included cross word puzzles, word searches, mission trips, game shows, snow skiing, and cooking peanut butter waffles with home made maple syrup for her family. She cherished her family deeply and treasured moments spent with loved ones during family gatherings.

Along with her parents, Verna and Vernon Bishop, she was welcomed into the heavenly kingdom of God by one daughter, Janis Lynn Davidson Wills Hollis (Ron). Carole was also reunited with her one sibling, Kay McKay Grigory.

The family she leaves behind to cherish her precious memory include her two sons and one daughter, James Lee Davidson (Becky) of Natchez, Joe Lee Davidson (Robbie) of Gulfport, and Jennifer Davidson DeLoach of Sardis, 10 grandchildren;

Jeremy Patrick Wills, Jason Wills (Addison), Doug Hollis, Jim Davidson (Kary), Sarah Elizabeth Davidson Walker (Ryan), Mary Joanna Davidson Lofton (Anthony), Gaylin Kay Davidson, Aimee Gayle Davidson, Hannah McKay DeLoach Griffin (Gehrig), Garret Wilson DeLoach.

8 great-grandchildren; Logan Wills, Haiden Nicole Wills, Evan James Davidson, Mary McAlister Walker, Ellen Elizabeth Walker, Riley Rebecca Lofton, Margaret Marie Lofton, Annie Ash Lofton, and Isabelle Gray DeLoach, and nieces and nephews; Tina Mallinckrodt (Dale), Cole (Molly) Mallinckrodt, and Connor Mallinckrodt.

The family of Carole would like the thank Adoration Hospice of Grenada, MS for their special care and dedication to meeting her every need.

Carole’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her, as they remember her for her warmth, generosity, and unwavering love for her church, career, and family. May she rest in peace. As a mom, aunt, and “Mimi,” you will be missed.