Published 3:13 pm Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Betty Jo Burns Randolph, 94, passed away Tuesday evening, April 8, 2025, at Azaela Commons in Batesville.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 19, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel with the interment at Antioch Cemetery.

Betty Jo Randolph was born to Alonzo and Myrtle Pitcock Burns on July 9, 1930 in Pope. She was the third of four Burns sisters. Betty Jo graduated from Pope High school in 1948 and married Monty Randolph on January 14, 1956,

She was blessed with two daughters, who in turn were blessed by her: Macy McCormack of Yellville, Ark, and Lori (Ben) Watts of Columbia, Miss. After being a stay-at-home mom and farmer’s wife for several years she went to work at the bank of Pope in 1968 and stayed with that banking system until her retirement in 1995. During her years as a banker, she was active in the Batesville Business and Professional Women organization, serving in various leadership roles.

She was active in the Independence Home Demonstration Club, winning many awards for her sewing skills. She made clothing for her family, costumes, bridesmaids’ dresses and many cheerleading outfits for West Panola Academy. She was a member of Independence Presbyterian Church where she served as a member of the choir and taught various Sunday School classes, ultimately serving in Session leadership roles.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 64 years, Monty Randolph, sisters, Virginia (William) Campbell, Bobbie Lou (Willard Paige) Williams, and Tommye Dean (Mack) Benson; and a grandson Peyton McCormack; and son-in-law, Carnes McCormack.

She is survived by her daughters and her son-in-law, Ben Watts; grandson Benjamin (Caitlin) Watts of Franklin, Tenn; granddaughters Maggie (Zach) Davenport of Yellville, Ark. and Meredith (Michael) Meurrier of Oxford; her great-grandchildren Oakley Davenport, Henry McCormack, Myla Meurrier, Selah Meurrier and Ramsey Meurrier and two more great grandchildren who will be here in a few months; as well as many nieces, a nephew, and many great- nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, friends may send memorial gifts to Independence Presbyterian Church or the Antioch Cemetery Fund.