Allison Goodnight Gartrell, 60 Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Allison Goodnight Gartrell, 60, a beloved member of her community, passed away on April 1, 2025, in Senatobia, eaving behind a legacy marked by compassion, dedication, and a remarkable servant heart.

A service to celebrate her life was held Tuesday, April 8, , at the C4 Cowboy Church in Courtland, with intermentat Looxahoma Cemetery near Senatobia.

Born on February 26, 1965, in Batesville, Allison devoted her life to serving others, both in her professional career as a Registered Nurse at Highland Hill Medical Center and through her personal passions.

Email newsletter signup

Allison was a nurturing presence whose caring personality touched the lives of many. Her nursing degree not only equipped her with the skills to heal but also fueled her passion for making a difference in the lives of those she cared for. Known for her ability to help solve problems and for being a lifesaver to many, she embodied the true spirit of nursing.

In addition to her commitment to her career, Allison had a deep love for animals. She was known for her efforts in saving and rescuing pets in need, fostering a home for various animals including dogs, cats, chickens, rabbits, and goats. Her hobbies also included crafting, a creative outlet that brought her joy and allowed her to share her talents with others.

Allison is survived by her devoted husband, Jodey Gartrell of Senatobia; her cherished children, Callie Moffitt (Dewey) of Olive Branch, Jacob Bridges of Southaven, Nick Rikard of Olive Branch, Josh Gartrell (Mackenzie) of Memphis,Madison Gartrell of Senatobia, Isaiah Gartrell of Senatobia, and Baylor Gartrell of Senatobia.

Allison was also a proud grandmother to five grandchildren: Kaycee Koger, Jaxon Bridges, Emersyn Bridges, Jameson Bridges, and Bryson Moffitt. She is further survived by her loving mother, Faye Briscoe Goodnight of Senatobia, and mother-in-law, Diane Mayo of Como. Also mourning her loss is her aunt, Shelia Briscoe Brownlee (Bob) of Senatobia.

She is preceded in death by her father, Boyd C. Goodnight, Jr., and her brothers, Jody Goodnight and Clay Goodnight, who will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her.

Allison Goodnight Gartrell’s legacy of service, love, and compassion will continue to inspire those who knew her. She made a profound impact on the world around her, and her spirit will undoubtedly live on in the memories and hearts of her family, friends, and all whose lives she touched.