Published 3:10 pm Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Alisha Helen Lantrip, 47, passed away Monday, April 14, 2025, at the North Mississippi Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

A memorial service to honor Alisha’s life was held Friday, April 18, at the C4 Cowboy Church in Courtland, with Mr. Rip Copeland officiating.

Alisha was born on November 23, 1977 in Oxford. She dedicated her career to education, serving as a devoted teacher at the South Panola Middle School, where she inspired and nurtured countless young minds.

A proud “Gamma,” Alisha found immense joy in spending quality time with her grandchildren and children. She embraced every moment spent with them, creating memories that will be cherished forever. Alisha also attended the C4 Cowboy Church in Courtland.

The family she leaves behind includes her children, Kaylan Murphy (Drew) of Oakland, Jordan Copeland (Sean) of Batesville, Lakelynn Lantrip of Oakland, Annjelle Lantrip of Courtland, Dannica Lantrip of Courtland, , and Camlynn Lantrip of Courtland; her mother, Rhonda Herron (Rick) of Courtland; one brother, Shane Nail of Courtland; and 6 precious grandchildren, Cohen, Kash, Kodi, Cady, Judson, and Layne.

She is preceded in death by her father, Gerald David Nail.