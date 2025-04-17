Wonderful time at Survivor’s Dinner Published 4:36 pm Thursday, April 17, 2025

By Donna Traywick

This is holy week and a lot is going on in our little small churches.

Shady Grove had their monthly senior luncheon on Wednesday, April 16. This is a very

special time for senior citizens of Shady Grove and their guests. On Sunday, April 20, at

7 a.m. Shady Grove will have their Sunrise service. They have a special prayer request

hunt for youth pastors and for Emily Houston, mission worker, in Montana.

I attended the Panola County Cancer Survivor’s dinner on Tuesday. It was so refreshing

to see such a large crowd in attendance. The Panola County cancer survivor benefit

was an outgrowth of the Panola County cancer relief organization.

The late Red Hudson, a cancer survivor himself, saw to it that anyone suffering with

cancer did not go without financial assistance. Not a wealthy man himself, he worked

tirelessly to collect money for victims. He often took his own personal funds when

donations were looking.

Out of this one, lone man efforts the Panola County Cancer Relief organization was

formed. The charter members were Red Hudson, Judy Russell, Brenda Johnson,

Shirley Bennett, Jo Blair, LeeAnn Cannon, Kathryn Hyde, Marie Leland, Mattie Rudd,

Hal Johnson and me.

To raise more money for the organization we published a cookbook in 2007. It was

entitled “Sharing our Best”. I still use that cookbook today. One very interesting recipe

was:

Kathryn Hyde’s Cornbread “Egg Bread”

1 ½ Cups White Cornmeal

1 TBSP Salt

2 Cups Milk

2 TBSP drippings or butter

3 TBSP Enriched Flour

1 TSP Baking Soda

1 Egg

Stir dry ingredients into bowl, add butter, milk, and eggs, stirring well, Melt drippings or

butter in skillet and add to batter pour into a very hot skillet. Bake in hot oven at 450 for

20-25 min.

I saw Kathryn Hyde at the survivor dinner. I would like the original founders of the

benefit to get in touch, if you are not familiar with email, you can text or call me at 901-

828-8824.

The highlight of my week was LaDonna and I attending He’s Alive! Presented by Faith

Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church.

It had some of the same cast members when they first performed in the 80’s. The

original script was by Marble Holley Joiner. Original Narrations was by Martha

Blackmon. Miss Martha was again in the program. Angela Blackmon Hubbard updated

the original script.

Angela not only updated the script she was the competent director, the presentation had

students from pk, kindergarten all up to 8 th grade. That had to be a wonderful

experience, Bro. Troy Smith, the pastor, was also a member of the cast.

I was so excited to see two former students taking an outstanding roll. Karen Waldo

Brown who was musical director and Angela Blackmon Hubbard the director.

Before Sunday (Easter Sunday) If you want the complete story of Jesus’s crucifixion,

and resurrection read Luke Chapter 23-24.

Happy Easter to all. Ponder this: Remember it’s not about the Easter Bunny and finding

Easter eggs. Please tell the reason for this day to your children and grandchildren.

Reach Donna at donnatraywickmusic@gmail.com.