What is the future for Medicaid in Mississippi? Published 2:25 pm Thursday, April 17, 2025

By Sid Salter

Columnist

On March 11, The White House released a statement quoting President Donald Trump

four times as saying that Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security will not be cut by his

administration.

At the same time as the denials of Trump’s intent to make cuts to those programs,

Trump repeated that his administration would aggressively seek to eliminate “waste and

fraud” from the programs and specifically referenced undocumented immigrants

benefitting from the programs. The March 11 release identified “improper payments”

emanating from Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security over the last two decades that

may exceed $3 trillion.

But the U.S. House budget resolution that House Speaker Mike Johnson led to passage

by a razor-thin majority sets a framework for the House Energy and Commerce

Committee – which oversees Medicaid – to cut $880 billion from federal spending over

the next decade. The overall House budget requires $2 trillion in spending cuts over the

same period.

Speaker Johnson said to Democratic critics after the 217-215 House vote that it

represented a “starting point” for negotiations over the budget that “said nothing specific

about Medicaid.”

But the Louisiana Republican said later: “Medicaid is hugely problematic because it has

a lot of fraud, waste and abuse. Everybody knows that. We all know it intuitively. No one

in here would disagree. What we’re talking about is rooting out the fraud, waste, and

abuse. It doesn’t matter what party you’re in; you should be for that because it saves

your money, and it preserves the programs so that it is available for the people who

desperately need it.”

Mississippi is the state that receives the most federal assistance in providing the

Medicaid program. The federal medical assistance percentage or FMAP in the state is

76.9 percent. FMAP is calculated by evaluating the average per capita income for each

state relative to the national average. No state currently receives FMAP lower than 50

percent or higher than Mississippi’s 76.9 percent.

A March 7 analysis in Newsweek quoted Columbia University Mailman School of Public

Heath scholar Michael Sparer as observing: “Unless individual states made up for the

lost federal funding, millions of Americans would lose their insurance coverage. This

impact would be felt particularly strongly in states such as Mississippi and Arkansas that

can least afford to make up the difference.”

Across the country, Medicaid spending accounted for about 19 percent of all hospital

care spending in the U.S. in FY2023. In Mississippi. About 24 percent of the total state

population is covered by Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program or CHIP,

bringing Mississippi’s Medicaid enrollee total to 642,716 in August 2024’s Mississippi

Division of Medicaid’s last annual report.

Mississippi’s three Republican House members voted to adopt the House budget

resolution. Second District U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi delegation’s

lone Democrat, voted against it.

The Kaiser Family Foundation notes that in Mississippi, Medicaid covers one in seven

adults aged 19-64, one-in-two children, three-in-four Nursing home residents, two-in

seven Medicare beneficiaries, and three-in-eight working age adults with disabilities.

KFF reports that 62 percent of Miss. adults on Medicaid are working, and that 64

percent of Miss. Medicaid recipients are people of color.

What would Medicaid cuts look like in Mississippi? Much of the political rhetoric

nationally has focused on the likely outcome of reduced reimbursement rates, caps on

per-enrollee funds states can draw down and a program of block grants for health care

that is unlikely to meet the needs of the poorest people in the nation.

But whatever combination of Medicaid cuts are chosen, it will produce an across-the-

board disturbance in the delivery of public health care in poor states with a low

percentage of residents with private health insurance. That will impact hospitals, clinics,

doctors and every link in the health care chain that is compensated through the existing

Medicaid program.

Ironically, some of the deepest health care impacts may be felt in Mississippi, where

Trump received some of his highest percentages of ballot-box support.

Sid Salter is a syndicated columnist. Contact him at sidsalter@sidsalter.com.