Sardis Lake Youth Fishing Rodeo Published 1:00 pm Thursday, April 17, 2025

Staff report

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District, the Mississippi

Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, First Security Bank of

Batesville and Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid are partnering to host the

annual Sardis Lake Youth Fishing Rodeo.

It will be held on Saturday, April 26, at Cypress Point Recreation Area.

Registration will begin at 7 a.m. with the rodeo starting at 7:30 a.m.

A section of the Lower Lake at Cypress Point Recreation Area will be

netted off and stocked with catfish.

Participants must be 1 to 15 years of age and accompanied by an adult. All

participants must register prior to selecting a fishing site along the netted

off area.

Participants must bring their own fishing equipment and bait.

Please bring a cooler or stringer for your fish.

For any questions about the event, contact the U.S. Army Corps of

Engineers at Sardis Lake 662-563-4531.