Quinn Minute Published 12:00 pm Thursday, April 17, 2025

By Rex Quinn

Have people evolved much?

We humans possess remarkable powers. We can walk, run, swim, and even fly (if we hold a

boarding pass). Other creatures aren’t so adaptable.

Fish can swim, but walk poorly. Birds can fly, but often misjudge altitude, and end up as hood

ornaments.

Some snakes can squeeze you to death…but who wants an affectionate reptile? Bears possess

power, but hibernate all winter, and miss some great parties.

Rabbits multiply quickly, but can’t understand other math. Amoebas divide, but separate from

their better halves.

Beavers build constantly, but live a dam hard life. Wild pigs are unpredictable, and can boar you

senseless. Turtles appear gentle, but rarely come out of their shells.

However, animals can learn by trial-and-error.

Scientists discovered that many beasts can master complicated tricks if rewarded with food. I

also love to be rewarded with food, and have personally mastered many complicated recipes.

Over the centuries, folks have survived with intellect, ingenuity, and improvisation.

And when cornered – unlike animals – some folks can talk their way out of trouble. That’s a skill

I have not yet mastered.