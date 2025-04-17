​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 12:21 pm Thursday, April 17, 2025

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

April 5

Christopher Jeymal Whitten, 117 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of

marijuana.

April 7

Jeremy Kendall Ellis, 303 Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Janice Diane Jones, 109 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with burglary, possession of a controlled

substance, and contempt of court (five counts of failure to appear).

April 8

Jaqualin Jhermane Dean, 318 Center St., Sardis, arrested on a warrant (malicious mischief).

Roger Desi Comer, 591 Hwy. 310, Como, charged with contempt of court.

Quardeqarious Letrell Walls, 26 Willow Rd., Sardis, charged with accessory after the fact

(burglary).

Kevin Wade Smith, no address listed, charged with felony worthless checks, conspiracy, and

receiving stolen property.

Timothy Dustin Jenkins, 2548 Plum Point Rd., Pope, charged with kidnapping and felon in

possession of a weapon.

April 9

Sandra Ruth Cauthuen, 128 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with aggravated assault with a

motor vehicle.

Dee Edward Craig, 206 Court St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Lekesha Ali Meyer, 847 Azzie Lee Rd., Courtland, charged with felony possession of a

controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Tina Louis Cervantes, 1524 North Taft Ave., Brightley, IL, charged with public drunkenness.

April 10

Vanisha Nicole Pegues, 799 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of marijuana in a

motor vehicle and failure to use a turn signal.

Jasmine Kiamna Jones, 1024 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, charged with possession of marijuana in

a motor vehicle and expired tag.

Jaszmine Jhashayla Edwards, 541 E. Main St., Pope, held on a Drug Court sanction.

Dakota Blake Johnson, 117 Lomax St., Batesville, held on a Drug Court sanction.

Alynius Marteal Lantern, 214 Klyce St., Sardis, charged with credit card fraud.

Quintravious Deshea Antiene Milam, 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with aggravated

domestic violence.

Mckhilian Amara Vance, 913 William Stokes St., Crenshaw, charged with DUI, no insurance,

and violation of the window tint ordinance.

Ray Earl Young, 303 Railroad St., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Quinlella Marchette Pollard, 3515 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with disturbance of the

peace.

Kevin Devon Miles, 385 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Aubrey Layne Austin, 2595 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, charged with disturbance of the peace.

April 11

Daren Denel Jordan, 21916 Olivia Ave., Sauk Village, IL, arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Natisha Renee Barnett, 15791 Hwy. 315N, Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

April Desarah Dyer, 3565 Laurel Cove, Horn Lake, charged with DUI (other).

Felix Alaric Mottley, 689 Locke Station Rd., Marks, charged with DUI (other).

Merea Grace Cole, 54 Audrey Rd., Courtland, charged with shoplifting.

Cody Noel Turman, 15 Silver Oak Pkwy., Oxford, charged with shoplifting.

Paul Durall Phillips, 110 Burks Dr., Water Valley, charged with DUI and no seatbelt.

Jeffery Allen Brown, 4048 Good Hope Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled

substance.

Michael Leroy Lawson, 391 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Tyler Houston Bright, 3469 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with two counts of simple domestic

violence.

April 12

Tanyamerica Mokitta Oliver, 217 Hwy. 51, Como, charged with DUI (other), no insurance, and

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allen Wayne Houston, 4767 Hwy. 315E, Water Valley, charged with DUI, improper passing,

careless driving, and speeding (80/55).

Kenny Matthew Poole, 202 Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Jose Soy Tzoc, 128 CR 217, Oxford, charged with no drivers license and no insurance.

Solam Elmor, 88 CR 106, Abbeville, charged with no drivers license and no insurance.

Rufus Lee Burnett, 208 S. Rod Lane, Carbondale, IL, charged with DUI and speeding (83/55).

Edward Davis, Jr., 113 Stonewall, Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Monica Shanee Jones, 777 Powell St., Coldwater, charged with DUI (other).

Billy Wayne Shahan, Jr., 1237 Upton Rd., Pope, charged with simple domestic violence.

April 13

Jeroderick Laquan Gordon, 1177 Mt. Level Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated domestic

violence and kidnapping (failure to appear two counts).

Larterius Cortez Burton, 3628 Pleasant Hollow Dr., Memphis, held on a detention order.

Robert Thomas Green, 125 Pollan Rd., Sarah, charged with burglary, grand larceny, and felon

in possession of a firearm.

Joseph Lawrence Kaufman, 4535 Central Academy Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI, improper

passing, and unsafe lane change.