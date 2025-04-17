Never a dull moment Published 3:00 pm Thursday, April 17, 2025

By Jan Penton-Miller

Columnist

Miss Winnie is laying smack dab in the middle of my lap with her chew toy

looking like the princess that she is. After a couple of days with an upset tummy

we thought a trip to the veterinarian was in order.

Now, after several days of three different medications our little one is almost back

to her normal self. I don’t know what our girl ingested that upset her tummy so

badly, but I have a new suspicion.

When we took Winnie in for treatment they kept her for a few hours to run tests

and give her fluids. Mike and I racked our brains for what she may have eaten,

but we really couldn’t pin it down. Mike had put out ant poison, but we tried really

hard to keep her out of it.

Thankfully, it didn’t show up in her system. Her blood work came back perfectly

normal so we had no real idea what the culprit was.

Winnie just had her first birthday, so we changed her diet from puppy formula to

adult. Her vet thought that may have been the problem so we went back to puppy

food. And those little people snacks that she loves so well have also stopped.

My walking buddies have seen me wrangle dead frogs and dog poop from her

mouth when we walk the neighborhood so there was no clear answer to her

digestive issues since she will eat anything from a leaf or twig to something that

is smelly and gross!

After a long hiatus from flying our sweet girl, Melinda, came in from Tennessee

for a short trip this week. It was great to have her home, and we had a wonderful

visit. I think perhaps she solved the Winnie mystery. We both love plants and

gardening so we were sitting in the backyard comparing notes on what we had

growing this year while enjoying a cup of coffee.

“Mom, when did you plant that wisteria? I think I read somewhere that it can be

poisonous to dogs.”

Needless to say, the wisteria is now a thing of the past. It was beautiful, but we

found it a good home with no curious puppies around. Mike also moved a

yesterday, today, and tomorrow plant from our back yard to the front a couple of

weeks ago when I read that they were toxic.

This has been an eye opening experience for us. We are so thankful that Winnie

is on the mend, and we won’t be planting anything without researching to see if it

can be harmful. I’m sure many people have pets that don’t eat anything and

everything, but not our Winnie!