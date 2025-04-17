Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 1:23 pm Thursday, April 17, 2025

April 8

Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop area, two vehicle accident, no injuries reported.

Hwy. 6 & I-55, westbound lane, two vehicle accident, unknown injuries, roadway is blocked.

College St., Batesville Elementary School, teen student has passed out.

Mill Cross Rd., one vehicle accident, rollover, unknown injuries.

Hwy. 51, near Piggly Wiggly, vehicle accident with injuries.

Jackson St., 84 year old female with difficulty breathing.

April 9

Hoskins Rd., medical alarm, patient contacted and needs help re-setting the alarm.

April 10

James St., 56 year old female with elevated heart rate, Lifeguard has been toned.

Jones St., 62 year old male with chest pains, Lifeguard has been toned.

Leonard St., 74 year old male with weakness and difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 51N, river bridge area, vehicle on fire.

Hwy. 6 & 35 overpass, vehicle accident with injuries.

April 11

Covenant Crossing, Raceway station, gas spill.

Pollard St., 74 year old female with back pain.

April 12

Broadway St., 71 year old female with a severe headache.

Batesville Dr., lift assist.

Hwy. 6, Dodge’s Store area, two vehicle accident, unknown injuries, roadway is blocked.

Batesville Dr., subject weak and needs assistance standing.

Vance St., juvenile has possible broken arm.

April 13

Tubbs Rd., 64 year old female has no feeling in her legs.

Hwy. 6W, Batesville Express station, gas leak.

Hwy. 6E, Captain D’s, commercial fire alarm.

Power Dr., Day’s Inn, female subject has a headache.

April 14

Hoskins Rd., 4 year old male having seizures, Lifeguard has been toned.

Power Dr., DHS office, 36 year old female with general sickness.