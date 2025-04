Low Medalists at Bayou Invitational Tournament Published 11:15 am Wednesday, April 16, 2025

North Delta School golfers Jamison Gentry and Zach Sanders (at left) were two of four Low Medalists recently at the Bayou Academy Invitational Tournament. More than 100 high school golfers from 14 teams competed in the qualifying tournament. Also tied with Gentry and Sanders were Branton Brown (Lee Academy) and Hayden Smith (Deer Creek).