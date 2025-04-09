Learning more about Bradfords Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, April 9, 2025

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

Thank you, my dear readers, for responding to several of my questions. First, what to do with

my wicker baskets? One suggestion was to put gifts in them for birthdays or Christmas. That’s

my trouble. I don’t want to give them away! If so, I’d buy some more at the next estate sale.

My friend Jay Westfaul gave me a lesson on Bradford pears. He stated that they indeed were

invasive, and nothing can grow around them. They are poison to some, and he also mentioned

their smell. So, I guess I won’t have someone to dig me up one or two.

Jay is an organ guru. He is way ahead of me. He has programmed all his music, so he won’t

turn the page. All he has to do is punch a button, and I’m not sure what all use. Jay, I lost the

email address on the message you sent. Thanks for asking me to keep writing.

Speaking of invasive! If Bradford pear is invasive what about Wisteria? I have a pine tree in my

yard that is covered from top to bottom. I call it my wisteria tree. Blooms are beautiful and smells

so good, the huge vine that comes out of the ground attached itself to the tree and in time

smothered out the parent tree. There are two more trees that I must have someone to pull the

vine down. If they fall, they will hit the housel

I heard a strange thing this week: dying potatoes for Easter eggs. You would have to go by the

gold one. Somehow the phrase “potato egg hunt” doesn’t have the same ring as Easter egg

hunt, you might dye a huge one for the prize. Let me know if you do dye a potato. Don’t eat

afterward.

I saw this statement the other day- “don’t retire until the world is sad that you retired.” I can

name a few. Dr. William Haire, the Smith’s at Plaza Jewelry, Dr. David Ball, Rupert Howell, Rita

Jean Howell, Bro. Robert Rawson, although he did not really retire, until health forced him. I had

an encouraging email from John Howell Sr. on NOLA. John I’m thrilled that you read my column

and that you encouraged me to keep writing. Thank you, John. Perhaps you can send me some

pointers from NOLA. What about the damn cats?

Reach Donna at donnatraywickmusic@gmail.com.