B’ville student wins writing awards Published 3:45 pm Wednesday, April 9, 2025

News Release

The Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) congratulates junior and senior literary artists for receiving 149

total awards in the 2025 Regional Scholastic Writing Competition.

MSA junior, Stephanie Hartmann of Batesville, received a Gold Key and a Silver Key.

These talented young artists will be recognized at an awards ceremony at the Eudora Welty House and

Gardens in Jackson, Mississippi. Prestigious American Voices and Gold Key winning works will advance

to the national competition.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are the nation’s longest running and most prestigious scholarship

and recognition program for creative youth. Teens in grades 7–12, are invited to enter their art or writing

for the chance to win recognition, publication, exhibition, and up to $10,000 in scholarships.

MSA’s Literary program instructor is Dr. Nadia Alexis. Critical Essays were submitted by

English/Literature students, taught by MSA English teacher, Tobie Lambert.

MSA is an eleventh and twelfth grade visual and performing arts residential, public high school located in

Brookhaven. Students meet and exceed the traditional Mississippi high school curriculum, and receive

special instruction in visual arts, vocal music, dance, writing/literary arts, filmmaking/media arts and

theatre.

MSA students winning awards for their work on the state, regional and national levels, the school

consistently has one of the highest ACT averages in the state.