Burnett awarded Yates scholarship
Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Staff Report
Jenna Grace Burnett has been awarded a $6000 Yates Companies, Inc. Scholarship for the first
two years of college.
She was selected by a scholarship committee at The Yates Companies, Inc. based upon
academics, extracurricular activities, and two short essays.
Carolyn Voyles, Chairperson of The Yates Companies, Inc. Scholarship Committee said, “We
set up the scholarship program to recognize and reward high school seniors of our employees
who meet certain criteria and wish to further education at the post- secondary level. This allows
us to be a part of preparing young people for the future.”
Jenna Grace will graduate from South Panola High School this spring and plans to major in
animal and dairy science with plans to attend veterinary school.
Jenna Grace is the daughter of Chris and Christy Burnett. Chris works for W.G. Yates & Son
construction company, which is a part of The Yates Companies, Inc.