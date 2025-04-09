Burnett awarded Yates scholarship Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Staff Report

Jenna Grace Burnett has been awarded a $6000 Yates Companies, Inc. Scholarship for the first

two years of college.

She was selected by a scholarship committee at The Yates Companies, Inc. based upon

academics, extracurricular activities, and two short essays.

Carolyn Voyles, Chairperson of The Yates Companies, Inc. Scholarship Committee said, “We

set up the scholarship program to recognize and reward high school seniors of our employees

who meet certain criteria and wish to further education at the post- secondary level. This allows

us to be a part of preparing young people for the future.”

Jenna Grace will graduate from South Panola High School this spring and plans to major in

animal and dairy science with plans to attend veterinary school.

Jenna Grace is the daughter of Chris and Christy Burnett. Chris works for W.G. Yates & Son

construction company, which is a part of The Yates Companies, Inc.