Not discouraged by Bradford news
Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, April 2, 2025
By Donna Traywick
Mt. Olivet News
Thank God for the rain that washed off all the pollen. According to Alan Reppert a
meteorologist with Accweather the pollen count will be higher than average in 39 states.
Mississippi is one of those states.
I know that spring is here when my wild Bradford pears bloom before the leaves put out.
I have 5 in my yard. I love driving through the county and see them just spontaneously
appearing. I was going to ask a friend to find several small Bradford pear trees out in
the woods, dig up and plant in my yard.
I decided to Google to get more information. What I read shocked me, and some of it I
really don’t believe. They said it was very invasive and 29 states have abandoned it.
South Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania have banded the sale, propagation, and
planting of the Bradford pear tree. Missouri and Kansas are considering similar action.
They said it smothers out other trees.
I don’t believe that. I think the trees are grown from bird droppings who eat the tiny little
red pear-shaped berries. The sharp thorns do not deter animals from eating the tiny
berries, It’s a favorite of my favorite little squirrels. They discussed the odor of the
blooms. They said they smell like rotten fish. I’ve never smelled mine. Never mind all
that discouraging news, if I can find someone who knows where there are several four
or five feet tall, let me know. I want them.
I received a call from Shirley Coffee of Enid this week. She called to tell me that her son
Dr. Sir Allen Pegues is getting married. You may recall an article that I wrote about him
for the Panolian and also the Oxford Eagle. His passion was football.
At the end of his sophomore year he was in a severe wreck and was paralyzed from
neck down. He graduated from South Panola earned a bachelor’s degree from Ole
Miss. He went to Delta State where he earned his masters and doctorate degree from
Mercer College. He has several offices in Atlanta in counseling.
When I am tired of pain and also physical therapy, I remind myself of what Sir Allen had
gone through, it gets where he is today. Congratulations to Sir Allen and bride, they are
coming to visit Batesville in May.
I think Mt. Olivet is the most centrally located community. We have Pilgrims Rest to the
south of us for just a few miles. Shady Grove is to the East. We are all very cordial with
each other. Bro. Tim McMillen of Shady Grove has given permission to include their
news in the Panolian. They have Sunday School at 9:45 and Morning Worship at 11:00
a.m. Upcoming events are Wed night worship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday April 12 at 10 a.m.
Children’s Ministry Easter Egg Hunt.
The annual cancer survivor dinner will be April 8 at 6 p.m. First Baptist Family Life
Center. All cancer survivors are invited. You may bring a guest. Admission is free.
Ponder this: Moses was first to use a tablet. In fact, he had two of them. He got his
message through the cloud from God. – Joyce Phillips- Mt. Olivet’s Community
Ambassador
Contact Donna @ donnatraywickmusic@gmail.com