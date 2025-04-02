Not discouraged by Bradford news Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, April 2, 2025

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

Thank God for the rain that washed off all the pollen. According to Alan Reppert a

meteorologist with Accweather the pollen count will be higher than average in 39 states.

Mississippi is one of those states.

I know that spring is here when my wild Bradford pears bloom before the leaves put out.

I have 5 in my yard. I love driving through the county and see them just spontaneously

appearing. I was going to ask a friend to find several small Bradford pear trees out in

the woods, dig up and plant in my yard.

I decided to Google to get more information. What I read shocked me, and some of it I

really don’t believe. They said it was very invasive and 29 states have abandoned it.

South Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania have banded the sale, propagation, and

planting of the Bradford pear tree. Missouri and Kansas are considering similar action.

They said it smothers out other trees.

I don’t believe that. I think the trees are grown from bird droppings who eat the tiny little

red pear-shaped berries. The sharp thorns do not deter animals from eating the tiny

berries, It’s a favorite of my favorite little squirrels. They discussed the odor of the

blooms. They said they smell like rotten fish. I’ve never smelled mine. Never mind all

that discouraging news, if I can find someone who knows where there are several four

or five feet tall, let me know. I want them.

I received a call from Shirley Coffee of Enid this week. She called to tell me that her son

Dr. Sir Allen Pegues is getting married. You may recall an article that I wrote about him

for the Panolian and also the Oxford Eagle. His passion was football.

At the end of his sophomore year he was in a severe wreck and was paralyzed from

neck down. He graduated from South Panola earned a bachelor’s degree from Ole

Miss. He went to Delta State where he earned his masters and doctorate degree from

Mercer College. He has several offices in Atlanta in counseling.

When I am tired of pain and also physical therapy, I remind myself of what Sir Allen had

gone through, it gets where he is today. Congratulations to Sir Allen and bride, they are

coming to visit Batesville in May.

I think Mt. Olivet is the most centrally located community. We have Pilgrims Rest to the

south of us for just a few miles. Shady Grove is to the East. We are all very cordial with

each other. Bro. Tim McMillen of Shady Grove has given permission to include their

news in the Panolian. They have Sunday School at 9:45 and Morning Worship at 11:00

a.m. Upcoming events are Wed night worship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday April 12 at 10 a.m.

Children’s Ministry Easter Egg Hunt.

The annual cancer survivor dinner will be April 8 at 6 p.m. First Baptist Family Life

Center. All cancer survivors are invited. You may bring a guest. Admission is free.

Ponder this: Moses was first to use a tablet. In fact, he had two of them. He got his

message through the cloud from God. – Joyce Phillips- Mt. Olivet’s Community

Ambassador

Contact Donna @ donnatraywickmusic@gmail.com