Published 9:35 am Monday, March 31, 2025

Mary Kathryn Soldan, 86, of Sarah, MS passed away Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at her residence. She loved to sing and dance. Mary was an excellent party planner and enjoyed entertaining. She loved all animals, especially horses. Mary also enjoyed traveling with her husband. She was a member of Crenshaw Baptist Church. Mary is survived by her husband of 67 years, William “Bert” Soldan; daughter, Teri Sellers; son, Scott Soldan (Angela); sister-in-law, Barbara Soldan; brother-in-law, Jimmy Soldan; grandchildren, Matthew Soldan Sellers, Nicholas Soldan, Benjamin Soldan, and Erica Lott (Davis), and great grandchildren, Sloane Sellers, Jack Sellers, Rhett Soldan, Brady Soldan, and McKinnon Lott. Mary’s love and guidance will forever resonate in the hearts of her family for generations to come. Memorials may be sent to the Senatobia First Methodist Church. Services were held Saturday, March 22, 2025 at First United Methodist Church. Burial followed in Longtown Cemetery. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.