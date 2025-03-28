CTE Student of the Month

Published 10:04 am Friday, March 28, 2025

By Staff reports

South Panola High School’s Career and Technical Education student of the month for February is Chrishon Ellis. The work-based learning student is an active member of FFA and was named the 2024 CTE student of the year. Horticulture instructor Josh Davenport presented Ellis with a plaque and an engraved personalized tumbler provided by Jamie O’Connor and Thermos, LLC. Blake Shipp presented Chrishon a check on behalf of Guaranty Bank. He plans to major in crop entomology  in college. (SPSD)

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

It’s Elementary – Nikki Mills is a lifetime educator 

High hive mortality mars bee business

Birthday memories; eggs for 36 cents

Burn Ban Lifted in County

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow