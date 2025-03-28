CTE Student of the Month Published 10:04 am Friday, March 28, 2025

South Panola High School’s Career and Technical Education student of the month for February is Chrishon Ellis. The work-based learning student is an active member of FFA and was named the 2024 CTE student of the year. Horticulture instructor Josh Davenport presented Ellis with a plaque and an engraved personalized tumbler provided by Jamie O’Connor and Thermos, LLC. Blake Shipp presented Chrishon a check on behalf of Guaranty Bank. He plans to major in crop entomology in college. (SPSD)