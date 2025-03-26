Panola County Jail Log Published 11:10 am Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person

is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed

at, the facility.

March 17

Derek Laverne Morning, no address listed, charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled

substance and providing false information to a law enforcement official.

March 18

Jennifer Lynn Engelbrecht, 9615 E. 148th St., Noblesville, IN, charged with public drunkenness.

Kevin Demarco Smith, 608 E. Lee St., Sardis, held for the Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Tyler Zachary Ross, 175B Carlisle Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor

vehicle and improper equipment.

Courtney Catherine-Jean McCammon, 1237 Marshall St., Charleston, charged with simple possession of

marijuana.

Montel Derell Locket, 347 Baylor Rd., Senatobia, charged with possession of a controlled substance, no

drivers license, and contempt of court.

Yuval Demartric Houston, 2683 Mosier Rd., Enid, charged with driving while license suspended.

March 19

Tyler Zachary Ross, 175B Carlisle Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor

vehicle and missing headlight.

Gerald Eugene Nash, 1338 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with possession of cocaine,

possession of marijuana, and aggravated domestic violence.

Eric Henderson, 818 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI refusal and no insurance.

Paul Keith Cook, Jr., 1404 Horn Lake Rd., Nesbit, held as a state inmate.

Santoria Jamarcus Porter, 218 Rollins Dr., Batesville, bond surrendered (DUI other).

Charles Ray Roden, 517 McCain Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Robert Lee Wallace, 1063 Winchester Dr., Memphis, charged with DUI.

Landell Stephen Porter, 905 Sasse St., Clarksdale, charged with simple domestic violence.

Roger Lynn Crosswhite, 605 Pope-Water Valley Rd,, Pope, charged with probation violation.

Timbrenesia Quenshay Sanford, 114 Ozbirn St,. Batesville, charged with contempt of court and probation

violation.

Michael Lee Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, held on a foreign warrant.

LaKenya Tantyah Robinzine, 206 Draper St., Batesville, arrested on an outstanding warrant (malicious

mischief).

Irish McKinley Lee, 318 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, held for federal agents.

Deydron Keon Gleaton, 606A Gleaton Rd., Pope, charged with parole violation, held for MDOC.

Justin Antion Taylor, Leonard St., Sardis, held for Drug Court violation.

Nikia Alexander Buchanan, 1577 W. Dianne Circle, Memphis, charged with DUI (other).

David William Cotten, III, 1179A Crouch Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Isaiah Adam Hannah, 521 King St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other), no drivers license, and child

endangerment.

Gerry Stanford, 217 Baker St., Batesville, charged with DUI refusal and careless driving.

Tyler Dewayne Jones, 1415 Ales Rd., Batesville, charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and

felony assault on a police officer.

Frederick Lamar Kimmons, 307 Church Street Ext., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

Tyrell Wesley Hudson, 324 Ward Dr., St. Louis, charged with DUI (other).

Jessica Sirmone Tribbble, 117 Lester St., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Steve Flowers, 4253 Barnacre Rd., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Steven Timothy Burgess, Jr., 3436 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor

vehicle and embezzlement.

Joshua Deshaun Shorter, 39 Adcock Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (second) and careless driving.

Gary Wayne Card, Jr., Waldrup Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance,

possession of paraphernalia, and failure to use a turn signal.