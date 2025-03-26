More than plants need special care Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, March 26, 2025

By Jan Penton-Miller

Columnist

Winnie nestles contentedly beside me in the front room. Thunder rumbles outside my window

with a large boom like a cymbal clapping causing her to startle. One of my walking buddies,

Elaine, and I tried to get in our morning exercise before the rain came. We had not gone far

when the first drops began to fall, and we scurried to my house to avoid the coming downpour.

My neighbor buddies and I have been walking for several months now, and the hills that once

challenged us are now quite easy to navigate. We do still feel the burn when climbing, but it’s a

lot easier than those old Jane Fonda tapes of yesteryear. I can remember Jane saying, “Feel the

burn, and don’t forget to breathe,” and I always wondered who needed a reminder to breathe?

I once did the plough one time too many and had to take a break for a few days! That was a

minute ago, but exercise is still part of my routine. Not only does it give physical benefits, but

also the fresh air and friendly conversation adds to overall well-being. Since it’s getting pretty

easy I think it’s time to add a little something else to my exercise regimen.

It’s key is to have fun while getting all the good benefits, and to use wisdom. I have two bionic

hips and it’s not a good idea for me to run like I once did or take a dive into home plate, but I’ve

always liked to win. When I played softball if a little dive or slide gave me an edge I was all

about it.

This time of year when our gardens and lawns are beginning to awaken from their slumber a

slow steady rain is welcome. After church yesterday Mike and I pulled some pesky weeds and

replaced weed cloth. We stopped by the garden center on our way home and purchased the

best weed protection we could find in hopes that it would last more than one season.

Preparation for a flowerbed is one of the most important aspects for success. For roots to grow

firm and strong it is necessary to have nutrient rich soil. Some plants grow well in clay, but many

times soil needs to be amended with one substance or another. It’s important to select shade

plants for shady areas and heat tolerant plants for areas where the sun beats down.

Common sense most of us would say, but unfortunately many times common sense is not so

common. The basics of water, food, and sunlight given in the correct proportion for the needs of

the individual plant must be regulated for the plant to thrive. Without the necessary care a plant

may survive, but will never grow into the beauty it could be.

If plants need our care and attention how much more do our children? God opens our eyes and

hearts to see the needs all around us.