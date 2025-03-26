More than plants need special care
Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, March 26, 2025
By Jan Penton-Miller
Columnist
Winnie nestles contentedly beside me in the front room. Thunder rumbles outside my window
with a large boom like a cymbal clapping causing her to startle. One of my walking buddies,
Elaine, and I tried to get in our morning exercise before the rain came. We had not gone far
when the first drops began to fall, and we scurried to my house to avoid the coming downpour.
My neighbor buddies and I have been walking for several months now, and the hills that once
challenged us are now quite easy to navigate. We do still feel the burn when climbing, but it’s a
lot easier than those old Jane Fonda tapes of yesteryear. I can remember Jane saying, “Feel the
burn, and don’t forget to breathe,” and I always wondered who needed a reminder to breathe?
I once did the plough one time too many and had to take a break for a few days! That was a
minute ago, but exercise is still part of my routine. Not only does it give physical benefits, but
also the fresh air and friendly conversation adds to overall well-being. Since it’s getting pretty
easy I think it’s time to add a little something else to my exercise regimen.
It’s key is to have fun while getting all the good benefits, and to use wisdom. I have two bionic
hips and it’s not a good idea for me to run like I once did or take a dive into home plate, but I’ve
always liked to win. When I played softball if a little dive or slide gave me an edge I was all
about it.
This time of year when our gardens and lawns are beginning to awaken from their slumber a
slow steady rain is welcome. After church yesterday Mike and I pulled some pesky weeds and
replaced weed cloth. We stopped by the garden center on our way home and purchased the
best weed protection we could find in hopes that it would last more than one season.
Preparation for a flowerbed is one of the most important aspects for success. For roots to grow
firm and strong it is necessary to have nutrient rich soil. Some plants grow well in clay, but many
times soil needs to be amended with one substance or another. It’s important to select shade
plants for shady areas and heat tolerant plants for areas where the sun beats down.
Common sense most of us would say, but unfortunately many times common sense is not so
common. The basics of water, food, and sunlight given in the correct proportion for the needs of
the individual plant must be regulated for the plant to thrive. Without the necessary care a plant
may survive, but will never grow into the beauty it could be.
If plants need our care and attention how much more do our children? God opens our eyes and
hearts to see the needs all around us.