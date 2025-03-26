Burn Ban Lifted in County Published 2:09 pm Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Following a recommendation by the Mississippi Forestry Commission to the Panola County Board of Supervisors, the burn ban that has been active in the county was lifted on Wednesday.

Emergency Operations director Daniel Cole said conditions in the last few days have improved enough in the judgement of the Forestry Commission to make the decision. All other counties in the state had already rescinded their own bans.

Cole said that while the burn ban has been officially lifted, all brush and debris fires should be closely monitored.

Firefighters across the county and area have responded to multiple grass fires out of control every week this spring.