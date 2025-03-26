Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:09 am Wednesday, March 26, 2025

March 18

Hwy. 35N, grass fire in ditch, caller advises fire is 15 feet wide.

Pearson St., 32 year old female with chest pain and high blood sugar.

March 19

Viney Creek Rd., county requesting brush truck and manpower for rapidly spreading grass fire,

structures are in danger.

Piccadilly Dr., homeowner needs help making entry into residence.

Hwy. 6E, Taco Bell, female subject has been sprayed in the face with Mace.

Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, caller advises fire alarms are sounding.

Hwy. 6, area of Chili’s restaurant, female subject is suicidal.

March 20

Hwy. 51 & Shiloh Rd., county requesting mutual aid for two vehicle accident with injuries and

entrapment

Hwy. 51S, Discount Liquor, possible deceased person.

House Carlson Dr., Wal Mart, female subject has possible dislocated shoulder.

Van Voris St., 68 year old male subject has fallen, with injuries.

March 21

Dabney St., 65 year old male with shortness of breath and chest pain, Lifeguard has been

toned.

March 22

Williams St., elderly female with chest pain, Lifeguard has been toned, extended ETA,

ambulance coming from Tate County.

Power Dr., Day’s Inn, 72 year old female with medical emergency, Lifeguard has been toned.

Willa St., 76 year old female has constipation, Lifeguard has been toned.

March 23

Medical Center Dr., fire alarm.

Covenant Crossing, Comfort Inn & Suites, commercial fire alarm.

Medical Center Dr., Panola Medical emergency room, fire alarm, negative contact with hospital

employees.

Lester St., 62 year old female, medical emergency, Lifeguard has been toned.

London Cove, lift assist only.

Arizona St., 80 year old male is unconscious, Lifeguard has been toned.

March 24

Westmoreland Circle, structure fire.

Crown Dr., female subject with chest pain.

Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 52 year old male with chest pain.

Dabney St., 55 year old female with chest pain.

Hwy. 35N, across from Love’s Travel Stop, 55 year old male with difficulty breathing.