Quinn Minute – School recess was the best Published 10:01 am Friday, March 21, 2025

By Rix Quinn

Do you remember elementary school recess?

At our school, we ate lunch right before playtime. We’d line up single file to

walk through the food line.

The plate lunch often included gravy-laden mystery meat – beef or possibly

bird – plus mashed potatoes and something green or yellow.

That lunchroom had only two major rules: throw away food trash, but don’t

throw away silverware. Once finished, we raced outside for random acts of

insanity.

In those precious playground minutes, we dreamed up outrageous stunts

for the afternoon.

In third grade, a guy in our class created a bathroom trick that others

quickly copied. He would go into a stall, and stand on the toilet.

He’d grab the stall wall, pull his head above it, and position his foot right

just above the flusher. Then he’d yell, “Please, don’t throw me in!” He

would then hit the flusher, and start screaming as his head sank slowly

below the stall wall.

We laughed like crazy. Unfortunately, the principal didn’t

A girl in our class could whistle bird calls. She’d start whistling, and some

guy would shout, “Hey, do I hear a purple-tufted flutter foul?” Then we’d all

run to the window.

The teacher wised up, checked a reference book, and declared the purple-

tufted flutter foul officially extinct.

Those days are long past. But sometimes, right after lunch at my favorite

diner, I get the urge to go outside and make wild birdie noises.

The restaurant doesn’t like it…but some of the diners ask me for an

autograph.