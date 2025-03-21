Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:07 am Friday, March 21, 2025

March 11

New Pat’s Bluff Rd., structure fire, county requesting mutual aid.

Rollins Dr., 78 year old male with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

I-55 southbound, south of Mile Marker 246, one vehicle accident, no injuries.

Pollard St., 84 year old female needs lift assist.

Henderson Rd., county requesting mutual aid for grass fire.

Eureka St., elderly female needs assistance with oxygen tank.

Noble St., fire alarm.

King St., fire.

March 12

Shamrock Dr., 74 year old male with possible stroke.

Vick St., 73 year old female needs lift assist.

Shadow Lane, residential fire alarm, no contact with homeowner.

Van Voris St., suicidal female subject, Lifeguard has been toned, BPD on the scene.

Tubbs Rd., 30 year old female with sinus headache.

March 13

Brooks St., 75 year old male has fallen and is injured, front door is locked.

Lester St., elderly female has problem with surgery wound, Lifeguard has been toned.

Birch Dr., brush fire.

Latisha St., 1 year old with breathing problems, Lifeguard has been toned.

March 14

Greenbriar Circle, grass fire.

Central Academy Rd., grass fire, county requesting mutual aid.

Patterson St., caller requesting assistance to put out grass fire, control burn.

Shadow Lane, 85 year old female has fallen with injuries.

Harmon Circle, female stuck in a chair.

March 15

Shamrock Dr., female subject with pain.

Dickey Dr., 58 year old male with chest pain.

Dickey Dr., 78 year old female with back pain.

Claude St., female subject has medical issue, Lifeguard is en route.

March 16

Jackson St., 64 year old male has a medical emergency.

Willa St., 76 year old female throwing up.

Van Voris St. & MLK Dr., car has hit a power pole, officers are on scene.

March 17

Hwy. 6E, caller advises there is a fire in woods with propane tanks nearby.

Piccadilly Dr., 73 year old patient with a possible stroke.

Hwy. 6E, Exxon, 61 year old female patient says her face his numb.

Lakewood Dr., vehicle accident, no injuries reported.

Vance St., 76 year old female has headache.