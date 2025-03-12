Medicaid program under scrutiny for cuts Published 10:30 am Wednesday, March 12, 2025

By Sid Salter

Columnist

On March 7, the Democratic Minority of the bipartisan and congressionally created Joint

Economic Committee — one of two economic advisory committees established in 1946

— released a report detailing their concerns about where the Republican Majority has

signaled they might go to accomplish their overall tax cut goals.

The U.S. House passed a budget resolution in late February that would require between

$1.5 trillion and $2 trillion in federal spending cuts to lay the groundwork for the Trump

Administration and the House Majority to extend the 2017 tax cuts with proposed

additional tax breaks for affluent taxpayers.

The report carefully notes that the budget resolution “does not include specific policies”

and that it is too early to “know how the budget reconciliation legislation will be written,”

but makes the case that the Medicaid program is “on a menu of potential cuts” laid out

by the House Budget Committee.

Specifically, House Democrats believe that a Medicaid cut of $2.3 trillion or about a third

of projected Medicaid spending. Medicaid is a joint federal-state program that covers

medical costs for the poor, the blind, people with disabilities, the elderly and children.

Overall, the JEC-Minority report argues that the GOP plan could see 25 million

Americans lose their health care coverage, including 10 million children and as many as

1-in-5 senior citizens in nursing homes. The report is an attempt to illustrate what a one-

third cut to Medicaid would look like.

The JEC report claims Mississippi covers more than 640,000 Mississippians or over

25% of the state’s total population.

A congressional cut of one-third of federal Medicaid funding across all segments could

result in 120,000 rural residents and 110,000 children losing their health coverage as

part of a total of over 200,000 people who would be left without Medicaid coverage. As

many as 1-in-4 senior citizens could lose their nursing home care.

Despite some of the political rhetoric in recent years, Mississippi’s Medicaid program

has operated on responsible footing compared to other states – which is one reason

President Trump chose Mississippian Drew Snyder to manage the program at the

national level.

Today, Mississippi remains one of 10 states that has not adopted some form of

Medicaid expansion to draw down additional federal funds to pay for health care for the

working poor.

The 10 states include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, South Carolina,

Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The failed 2024 Mississippi Medicaid

expansion effort would have expanded Medicaid coverage to about 200,000 people who

earned up to 138% of the federal poverty level, or $20,120 annually for one person.

But in 2025, Mississippi lawmakers have not felt they had sufficient guidance from

Washington on the future of the existing Medicaid program and little enthusiasm for

helping facilitate expansion of the program.

Sid Salter is a syndicated columnist. Contact him at sidsalter@sidsalter.com.