Friends help replace beloved pet Published 11:00 am Wednesday, March 12, 2025

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

I heard a wonderful story this week that I must pass along. My neighbor spent five days

in the hospital and while she was gone her beloved dog Bella got out of the house and

was run over by one of the fast driven cars on her road.

Being a widow for many years Bella was more than a companion; she was her life. She

had no children, so Bella was her child. Sherry Anderson, her caregiver, knew she could

not bring her home to an empty house.

Sherry’s hunt began as far away as Southaven. She was looking for a small, lap size

dog similar to Bella. She finally remembered that a friend’s aunt had just passed away

and left a small dog. When my neighbor came home, she did not come home to an

empty house.

It wasn’t Bella, but she is learning to love her new little friend and the new little dog has

found someone to love. I thought that was the most amazing and loving thing that

Sherry did. I believe Sherry’s son Scott was in on the search. How many people would

spend hours and go miles looking for a special dog?

March is National Kidney Month. It is designated to raise awareness about the

prevention and early detection of kidney disease, this subject is very dear to my heart.

The Palmertree family is laden with chronic kidney disease. My father died of chronic

disease in 1947. This was before dialysis was available. My Methodist preacher Bro.

Ellis was on dialysis for 12 years. I am the last of eight children and have been on

dialysis for four years, and I had an uncle, a niece and cousin who also died without the

benefit of dialysis.

Chronic kidney disease is progressive loss in kidney function over a period of months or

years. Chronic kidney disease is a type of disease, in which either there is a loss of

kidney function or an abnormal kidney structure. The Mayo Clinic states that genetics

plays a huge part in causing chronic kidneys disease (as in the Palmertree family). The

other common causes are diabetes and high blood pressure.

Some of the early warning signs are constant thirst, frequent urination, severe fatigue,

and perhaps blood in the urine.

I have a friend Cathy Johnson whose beloved dog Buster had developed diabetes. He

required two shots of insulin daily. He has also developed blindness, but you would

never know from watching him. Cathy keeps everything in the same place all the time.

My first cousin, Carol Palmertree is enjoying the Palmertree curse of chronic kidney

disease. She just happens to have a kitty cat that also requires two insulin shots per

day. You might ask the question, is it catching? No, it is not that these two women

observed their pets very closely and had them at the veterinarian often. Your next

question might be, how do you give a cat a shot? Carol’s cat had gotten used to it as

well as Cathy’s Buster, a lot of other animals can develop kidney disease.

The salvation for all kidney patients was the invention of the dialysis machine. The

dialysis machine was invented by Dutch- American surgeon William Johan Kolff in

1945. The main function is to remove waste from the blood of people whose kidneys

have ceased to function.

Mr. Kolff developed this machine in secret, hidden from occupying German forces. After

the war, he brought his invention to the United States and made a career in artificial

organ development. While the machine is moving waste from the blood it removes

excess fluid.

Another way to help patients with kidney disease is a transplant. One of the first

successful human kidney transplants was performed between identical twins on Dec.

23, 1954.

On June 17, 1950 44-year-old Ruth Tucker received the first successful transplant. I

have two friends at the dialysis center who are very close to getting a transplant. My

prayer is that it comes soon, so they can enjoy working in their yard this summer.

Many people wish to become a donner upon their death. I am told they have signed the

back of their driver license. I hope this little article in honor of National Kidney Disease

Month makes you more aware of kidney disease and always have your kidneys

checked when you go to the doctor.

Ponder this: Do you collect things that you have absolutely no use for? I collect wicker

baskets. I’ve put flowers in them, magazines in them, I’ve put baskets inside of baskets.

Email or text me your idea as to do with some.

Reach Donna at donnatraywickmusic@gmail.com.