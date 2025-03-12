Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, March 12, 2025

March 4

Ruby Rd., residential fire, several structures involved, county has attempted two tones with no

response, mutual aid requested.

Harris Rd., county requesting assistance, grass fire near Barnacre Rd., is spreading toward

structures, county has toned four volunteer departments with negative response.

March 5

Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 60 year old male has fallen, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 6W, area of Regions Bank, multiple vehicle accident, unknown injuries, roadway is

blocked.

March 6

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.

Eureka St., 78 year old female with Covid symptoms.

Corporate Dr., Pepsi, female patient is weak and passing out.

Jackson St., 25 year old patient with difficulty breathing.

Power Dr., Holiday Inn, smoke detector alarm.

March 7

MLK Dr., 70 year old male has back pain, Lifeguard has been toned.

Brooks St., medical alarm, 74 year old male has fallen.

James St. & Hwy. 51N, vehicle accident, one car in a ditch.

London Cove, lift assist only.

Jackson St., caller advises her water heater is smoking.

March 8

Trianon St., 19 year old male has dislocated his shoulder.

Lester St., 81 year old female with elevated blood pressure, LIfeguard has been toned.

March 9

Pearson St., 32 year old female having a diabetic emergency.

MLK Dr., 70 year old patient with heart issue.

March 10

Eureka St., 43 year old male with an elevated heart rate, Lifeguard has been toned.

Bradford St., 65 year old female with possible heart attack, Lifeguard has been toned.

Lester St., 89 year old female needs lift assist.

Jones St., 91 year old female has back and nerve pain.

Shadow Lane, male subject has difficulty breathing.

I-55 southbound, mile of south Batesville exit, caller advises downed power lines have caused a

fire.

Cedarcrest Circle, 71 year old female with possible stroke.

Dickey Dr., 78 year old female has taken wrong medication.

Hwy. 6W, vehicle accident with overturn.