Property Transfers 8/2-6/21

Property transfers between Aug. 2 – 6, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

James R. Pitcock and Linda B. Pitcock to Anthony and Michelle Capwell, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Pitcock Meat Processing Incorporated to James R. Pitcock and Linda B. Pitcock, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

CT Investments, LLC to Dustin B. Robertson, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Marvin Lee Sullivan to James Danilel Childress, Lots 874 and 875, Section H of Enid Shores, Section 35, Township 10, Range 7.

Carl R. Hawkins to Crystal Denise Griffin, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Jimmie S. Burton and Joanna Burton to Joseph Glenn Herron, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Raymond Aven to Lisa Morehead and Calvin Keith Jones, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Vikki L. Barefoot to Guy Logan and Teresa Logan, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Johnny Tullos and Teresa Tullos to Meghan V. Mason, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

E.C. Butler to Edward Butler, Jr., A part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Scarlet Investments, LLC to South Panola School District, Part of Lot 1 of Block 2 of the City of Batesville.

Sandra White Morton Karpinski to Ben Elliott, Lot 5 of Parkway Courts Subdivision.

William J. Turner and Heather D. Turner to Michael Wayne Gray and Tausha Lynn Gray, The South 18.0 feet of Lot 648, Section F, Enid Shores Subdivision; Lots 649 and 650, Section F, Enid Shores Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Bonnie Sue Marlow Smith to Connie Sue Long and Amy Denney, A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Fre Sardis MS Realty, LLC to Sosa Properties, LLC, 200 East Frontage Road, Sardis and Southwest Quarter of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.