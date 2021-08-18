Jail Log 8/9-16/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Aug. 9

Quindriquez Antoine Watson, 606 Scarlet Oak St., Southaven, arrested on Drug Court violation.

Tyler Scott Donahou, 3509 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with taking a motor vehicle and false pretense.

Dalton Dakota Pruitt, 547 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with receiving stolen property.

Jeremy O’Neal Turner, 200 Ridge Rd., Courtland, charged with public drunkenness.

Aug. 10

Houston Devonte Burdette, 4917 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Donald Wayne Boyette, 460 Charles Lane, Sardis, charged with failure to appear in Batesville Municipal Court and driving with an expired tag.

Michael Alfonso-James Moore, 1040 Suncrest Dr., Oxford, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Aug. 11

Montreal Devonta Hibbler, 808B Tate County Rd., Sarah, charged with cyberstalking.

Dustin Ray Norwood, 1062 Waldrup Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct, driving with a suspended license, and improper towing.

Kenneth Michael Smith, 2518 Belmont Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Circuit, and charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.

Ira Antonio Perry, 118 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court and charged with possession of marijuauna and possession of a weapon.

Damon Lee Andrews, 104 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.

Trinette Alexander Braxton, 1317 Edgemont Cove, Clarksdale, charged with domestic violence, public drunkenness, and possession of paraphernalia.

Aug. 12

Willie Albert Bridges, Jr., 10 Jack Flowers Rd., Collins, charged with trafficking a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Nicholas Lee Daugherty, 2311 Trusselow Rd., Sarah, charged with petit larceny and trespassing.

Bobby Lloyd Griffin, 1232 Hunt Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of grand larceny.

Coleman Barton Webb, 101 North Point Dr., Oxford, arrested on a bench warrant from Panola County Circuit Court.

Makayla Lasha Ales, 332 Cherrybark Lane, Cortland, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, speeding, careless driving, and DUI.

James William Smith, 3681 River Rd., Sardis, charged with violation of post-release supervision.

Tabatha Lashae Cunningham, 319 Lincoln St., Sardis, charged with shoplifting.

Willie Charles White, Sr., 445 Elizabeth St., Charleston, charged with DUI (other) and no driver’s license.

Jamarlin O. Ladd, 1105B Hawkins Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI (other), no driver’s license, and seatbelt violation.

Britney Danielle Chapple, 7 Goosepond Circle, Webb, charged with DUI (other), no insurance, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Aug. 13

Jolian Gleaton, 606B Gleaton Rd., Pope, charged with two counts of simple assault.

Mario Antwon Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with trespassing and public drunkenness.

Freddie Vincent Jackson, 12558 Hwy. 11, Belle Chasse, LA, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and careless driving.

Aug. 14

Janetra Renise Burgess, 140 Rayburn Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, speeding, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault of a police officer, and violation of the window tint ordinance.

Christopher Anthony Brock, 111 CR 521, Como, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply, no insurance, improper turn, and speeding.

Tyesha Charmayne Rooks, 122 Elbert Davis Rd., Como, charged with DUI.

Iesha Lanta Petty, 795 Smart Rd., Como, charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and child endangerment.

Tarrice Derrell Franklin, 1761 Partee Rd., Como, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Dennis Michael Long, 772W East Ross Parkway, Southaven, charged with DUI.

Brandy Lee Fults, 101 Park St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Tracy Lavon Morris, 11240 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI and careless driving.

Aug. 15

Brudarius Quintez Clark, 5652 Chickasaw Dr., Horn Lake, charged with improper display of a vehicle tag, domestic violence, and no driver’s license.

Marco Kentrel Lamar, no address listed, charged with trespassing.

Aug. 16

Ronnie Robinson, Jr., 868 Wells Ext., arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Steven Paul Red, 206 CR 143, Oxford, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Lashandra Marie Russell, 31374 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of writing bad checks, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.