North Delta jamboree is Friday

The unofficial start of high school football season in Panola County will kick off Friday when the North Delta School Green Wave hosts its annual jamboree.

The Green Wave will conclude the eight-game schedule as they take on district foe Clarksdale Lee Academy at 7:30 p.m. followed by Greenville-Washington at 8 p.m.

Indianola Academy takes on Marshall Academy in the first game set for 4:30 p.m.

There will be a 20-minute running clock for each game and if agreed to by the coaches, a 10-minute B team game will follow.

The rest of the schedule Friday evening will be:

Bayou vs. Kirk (5 p.m)

Indianola vs. Rossville(5:30)

Bayou vs. Marshall (6 p.m)

Kirk vs. Rossville (6:30)

Lee vs. Washington (7 p.m)