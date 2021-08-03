Bonnie Sue Hall Mackey, 81, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 14, 1939, in Memphis, and worked at Como Elementary and Como Middle School until she retired.

A Celebration of Life Graveside Service was held at 10 am on Wednesday, July 28, at Longtown Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Malvin S. Mackey and her two sons, Stacy Mackey and his wife Angela of Batesville, and Mark Mackey of Sarah. She also leaves behind her brother, Thomas Sidney Hall and his wife Virginia of Olive Branch; and four grandchildren, Jonathan, Josh, Forest and Jared

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Susie Hall, and her brother, Ralph Hall.