July 28, 2021

  • 84°

Heat Wave for the Green Wave

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, July 28, 2021

North Delta School opened football practice Monday with a two-a-day schedule. Coaches provided frequent water breaks for the players. Senior Aden Sykes (left) and junior Ridge Aldison are among team leaders for the Green Wave, who will play in a scrimmage Aug. 13 and open its 2021 season at home against Rossville (Tenn.) Christian Academy on Friday, Aug. 20. 

 

