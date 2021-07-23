Welcome to Bulldog Country: MSU hosts move-in day for new students

The much-anticipated fall semester is approaching at Mississippi State, and a variety of fun experiences await new students as they arrive on the Starkville campus. “The start of a new academic year is always a very fun time on campus because we have so many ways for students to build connections and get engaged,” said Regina Hyatt, MSU’s vice president for student affairs. “We continue to urge all students to get vaccinated, so they don’t have to miss out on going to class and participating in events if they get sick or are exposed to the virus.” From Sunday through Friday, Aug. 8-13, MSU is hosting its seventh New Maroon Camp, a student-led retreat designed to help incoming freshmen and transfer students in their transition to college life. Participants will learn about MSU history and traditions while meeting current and other first-year students. For more information and a full schedule, visit www.newmaroon.msstate.edu . MVNU2MSU (Movin’ You to MSU), the university’s annual move-in day for residence halls, is being held Saturday-Monday, Aug. 14-16. Early move-in for certain campus groups will be announced by those organizations. Students will need to check their MSU email for more information on this process. Students should bring their MSU ID card to check-in at Humphrey Coliseum before proceeding to their respective residence halls. Those unable to arrive at their assigned time slot will be able to check-in at their residence halls on Tuesday, Aug. 17, during normal business hours. Once checked in, students will be greeted at their residence halls by move-in volunteers, including faculty, staff, spirit group members, athletic team members, members of various student organizations, and MSU leaders who will assist in the move. For more information, visit www.housing.msstate.edu or download the Guidebook app and search MVNU2MSU 2021. For the 16th year, MSU’s Dawg Days event series for incoming freshmen and transfer students returns to various locations on the Starkville campus and in the local community. The nine consecutive days of free student events start Aug. 14 with MVNU2MSU and continue through Aug. 22. Among the activities will be “Shades of Starkville,” an Aug. 18 event taking place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the university’s historic Drill Field. Booths will be set up where students can meet with representatives of local businesses and learn how to get involved with student organizations on campus. Samples, brochures and other promotional items will be available. Other events include student mixers, a part-time job fair and more. For the complete Dawg Days schedule, visit www.dawgdays.msstate.edu . MSU’s academic and event calendars can be found at www.msstate.edu/calendars . For more on MSU’s Division of Student Affairs, visit www.saffairs.msstate.edu . MSU is Mississippi’s leading university, available online at www.msstate.edu . Photo: MSU President Mark E. Keenum enjoys welcoming students and their families to Mississippi State during MVNU2MSU (Movin’ You to MSU), the university’s annual move-in day for residence halls. (OPA Photo)