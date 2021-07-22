July 22, 2021

Picnicking With The Police is this Saturday

By Staff reports

Published 9:57 am Thursday, July 22, 2021

Food & fun and it’s all free! Great way to spend family time at the Batesville Civic Center Saturday. Picnicking With the Police has something for the young and old alike. This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever & you never know who will take a turn in the Dunking Booth. Make plans to be there this Saturday.

