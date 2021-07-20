Panola County Jail Log 7/12-19/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

July 12

Jaquentin Travontay Lawson, 218 Noble St., Batesville, charged with armed robbery and held for Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Tydrekus Deshun Bradford, 101 Pegues Circle, Batesville, charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

July 13

Kynli Jene Hindman, 98 CR 149, Oxford, arrested on a bench warrant, failure to appear (Panola County Circuit Court).

Dana Diana Isabell Churchill, 3404 Hwy. 310, Waterford, arrested on a bench warrant (Panola County Circuit Court).

Jertielyan Tieshun Chapman, 3881 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant (Justice Court).

July 14

Roman Dee Milam, 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland., charged with domestic violence.

Hunter Brooks Raymond, 2793 Hwy. 6, Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant (Justice Court).

Kevin Devon Jefferson, 180 Enid Rd., Enid, charged with domestic violence, simple assault, and held for Justice Court.

Jody Len Williford, 32546 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Jonathan Earl Owens, Sr., 1283 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

July 15

Jason Randal Bramlett, 262 Clark St., Pontotoc, arrested on a hold for Pontotoc County.

Deon Christopher Pryor, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, arrested on a contempt of court charge, failure to appear, for Batesville Municipal Court.

Larry Anderson, 135 Al Johnson Rd., Como, charged with DUI, careless driving, and driving with a suspended license.

Thomas Allen Pruitt, 207 Court St., Sardis, charged with violation of probation and held for DeSoto County.

July 16

Marco Cortez Key, 517 Harmon Rd., Batesville, charged with sale of a controlled substance and held on bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Kathy Diana Wiley, 808 Deerfield Dr., Oxford, charged with disorderly conduct and failure to comply.

Twyquan Tyrell Swims, 3435 Bear Park Dr., Memphis, charged with DUI, possession of paraphernalia, no insurance, speeding, and no driver’s license.

Sinjavious Likendro Jones, 801 Abrams Rd., Como, charged with DUI.

Andrew Russell Gookin, 228 Cotton Bay Cove, Covington, TN, charged with DUI.

Carlos Quatez Butts, 303 Railroad St., Como, charged with DUI.

Joshua Mandella Cannon, 131 Vance St., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Deshun O’sha Carter, 3826 Scindle Way, Memphis, charged with DUI.

Vincent Young, Jr., 203 Claude St., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Mario Antwone Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness and trespassing.

Ronnie Robinson, Jr., 868 Wells Ext., Courtland, charged with domestic violence.

July 17

Lloyd Clinton Davis, 7821 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with domestic violence.

Robert Benton Simmons, 80 Crosby Dr., Courtland, charged with contempt of court, failure to appear (Batesville Municipal).

Devonte Demario Pugh, 2093 Mitchner Rd., Tutwiler, charged with shoplifting.

Christopher L. Moore, 1120 11th St., Apt. A4, Lambert, charged with shoplifting.

James D. Downs, 5097 Collegiate Dr., Southaven, charged with DUI and violation of window tint ordinance.

Kimberly Nicole Reynolds, 315 Dunlap St., Como, charged with grand larceny.

Shanika Evette Wallace, 1040 Suncrest Dr., Oxford, charged with simple domestic violence.

Steven Leon Scott, 213 Church St., Como, charged with domestic violence.

July 18

Johnesha Nicole Lloyd, 13447A, Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with DUI.

Rodney James Burts, 15670 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with driving with a suspended license and running a stop sign.

July 19

Alison Naomi Daugherty, 3964 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with no tag light, driving with a suspended license, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and providing false information.