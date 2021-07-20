Community Calendar 7/21

July 21 & 25

Magnolia Grove Monastery, 123 Towles Rd., Batesville, will host a summer retreat with the theme The Art of Communication. The goal is for participants to cultivate deep listening, compassionate speech, and true presence. The retreat can be enjoyed on site or online. Times are 5 p.m. on July 21 and 2 p.m. on July 25. Days of Mindfulness (Thursday and Sundays) have also resumed at the monastery and anyone interested in learning more about those vents, and the retreat, can reach the office at Plum Village by calling 561-1145 or emailing office@magnoliagrovemonastery.org. Attendees may bring tents or campers, or stay in cabins or the dormitory. The monks and nuns will have guided meditations, Dharma talks, walking meditation, and offer practices for applying mindfulness to daily lives.

Aug. 15

A powerful gospel explosion is planned for the Patton Lane Community Center at 2 p.m. with two powerful speakers – Jerry Ford and Jason Key. There will be plenty of beautiful singing, prayer, and praising God.

Sept. 24-26

The South Panola Class of 1971 will have its 50th class reunion in Batesville Sept. 24-26. Organizers need help contacting all members of the class, gathering needed information from each, and getting everyone registered. For more details, or to register, contact Rosie Stewart Goolsby at Rosie17@bellsouth.net or 662-202-6960, Herman Flowers at 662-934-2757, or Belinda Morris at belindafmorris1@gmail.com.

Wednesday’s

Sponsored by the Batesville Main Street Program, Square Market is held each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Downtown Square. Fresh produce, homemade pies, jams, jellies, pickles, and other goods are brought by vendors from across North Mississippi.